Great Escape collects Toys for Tots donations

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Six Flags Great Escape is teaming up with Toys for Tots for the holidays. Although the park is closed for the winter, the Great Escape Lodge is open and will be accepting new and unwrapped toy donations this season.

The lodge, located at 89 Six Flags Drive in Queensbury, is open through the winter and has added an extra incentive for donors. Six Flags is offering a discounted indoor water park admission of $14.99 on Dec. 8 for anyone who donates two or more new, unwrapped toys. The discounted admission is only good for that day.