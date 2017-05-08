Great Danes men and women both headed to NCAA Lax tournament

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Both the UAlbany men’s and women’s lacrosse teams will be headed to the NCAA Tournament.

First for the men, it wasn’t a question whether or not the fifth ranked purple and gold would make the NCAA Tournament.

The Great Danes answered that Saturday by winning the America East title, earning an automatic bid.

No, the only thing the Danes were unsure of is if they’d get a home game in the first round.

They now have that answer as well and will face the North Carolina Tar Heels. The game also has a local draw as the Great Danes will face Niskayuna grad, Luke Goldstock who plays for the Tar Heels.

For the women, despite not earning the automatic bid into the NCAA tournament, they found a way in as an at-large berth.

They’ll play their first round game where they just left, at Stony Brook University, a host for the 1st and 2nd rounds.

The Great Danes will face Northwestern Friday night at 7:30.

They could potentially get another shot at Stony Brook which you know they’d love nothing more.

The men’s team finished ranked #5 in the country, and the women finished ranked #20.

Here are some of the outlooks from the players and coaches for both teams:MEN:

Connor Fields, Attack : “I’m really excited. We’re both great teams. We’re both fast-paced teams. I think it’s going to be a really fun game to be a part of.”

JD Colarusso, Goalie: “The atmosphere’s going to be great Saturday night, 7:30 game. So we expect a lot of people to be there. We’re just really excited for the opportunity.”

Head Coach, Scott Marr: “You can’t ask for any better. They’re a great team. They’re a lot of fun to watch. I think the matchup between us and them offensively is tremendous. So we couldn’t be any more excited.”WOMEN:

Kaylee Rickert, Midfield: “100 percent house money. We have nothing to lose.”

Sarah Martin, Attack: “We’re definitely a dark horse in the tournament. I think we’re a very good team. And I think we can come from behind and really shock people. Because we have a very good fight in us and even if we’re down we’re definitely not out.”

Head Coach, John Battaglino: “You know, they’re thinking about things they “coulda, woulda, shoulda” and now you get a do over. It doesn’t get any better than that.”

Upcoming game notes:The men (14-2) #8 seed will host the defending champion North Carolina Tar Heels (ACC, 8-7) at 7:30 p.m., Saturday (May 13th) at Casey Stadium on the UAlbany campus. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU. If they were to win, they would play winner of #1 seeded Maryland Terrapins who get the Bryant/Monmouth first round winner. The Great Danes hosted Maryland (then #5 in the nation) on April 12th losing in a close game, 12-11.The women (12-5) will play Northwestern Wildcats (Big 10, 10-9) at Stony Brook University on Friday (May 12th) at 7:30 p.m., the site of the America East Championship game where they lost today. If they were to win, they would play the winner of the #8 seeded Stony Brook Seawolves who play the Bryant Bulldogs in the first round.Tournament brackets are available online at NCAA.com.