Great Danes fight until the end in Carrier Dome

Syracuse, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany football team fell on the road to FBS in-state rival Syracuse Saturday afternoon, 24-62. The day was highlighted by defensive back Christian Lewis notching a pick-six for the Great Danes early in the game, the first of his collegiate career. Sophomore DB Larry Walker Jr. also secured a pick against the Orange, also the first of his career.



Key Stats

Coach Greg Gattuso : “We knew their defensive line coming into the game was going to be a massive challenge for us. They [Syracuse] played very well, they lead the country in tackles for loss and we just couldn’t keep up there and it really affected us… They have some great players on their team and they played very well.”



How it Happened:

The Orange scored on their opening drive, marching 62 yards down the field. The drive was capped by an eight-yard rush from Syracuse’s Sean Tucker. The drive included a conversion on fourth-and-three within the UAlbany red zone.

Syracuse quarterback Tommy Devito was sidelined early in the first after a big hit from Jared Verse on the Orange’s second drive. He would return to the game.

on the Orange’s second drive. He would return to the game. The Orange jumped ahead 14-0 after Tucker found a gap and shot down the field for a 56-yard touchdown run on their second possession of the game.

UAlbany got on the board with 3:17 remining in the first quarter after Dylan Burns knocked through a field goal from 37-yards out.

knocked through a field goal from 37-yards out. Christian Lewis changed the game on Syracuse’s next possession, intercepting a pass from Tommy Devito and returning it 25 yards to the house to cut the Syracuse lead to 14-10. The score was Lewis’ first of his NCAA career.

changed the game on Syracuse’s next possession, intercepting a pass from Tommy Devito and returning it 25 yards to the house to cut the Syracuse lead to 14-10. The score was Lewis’ first of his NCAA career. The Orange bounced back quick, scoring on a 73-yard catch and run from Damien Alford to increase the lead back to 10 before the end of the first quarter.

Syracuse increased the lead to 24-10 on a 48-yard field goal from Andre Szmyt.

The Orange scored again, this time on a 72-yard pass to Sean Tucker on third-and-29 to make the score 31-10 with just over eight minutes remining in the first half.

Undercuffler fumbled deep in UAlbany territory to give Syracuse the ball on the 12-yard line shortly after. The Orange would score on the next play off of a 12-yard rush from Tucker.

The Orange scored once more before halftime, with just over 30 seconds left on the board. Garrett Shrader rushed up the gut for two yards to make the score 45-10, finishing off a 58-yard drive.

Undercuffler finished the first half going 7-for-13 for 69 yards with one lost fumble. Mofor was held to just 10 yards on the ground on four attempts. Parker led the UAlbany receivers with three receptions for 46 yards. Larry Walker Jr. led the defense with five tackles, all solo. Jackson Ambush recorded five total tackles as well (three solo, two assisted).

led the defense with five tackles, all solo. recorded five total tackles as well (three solo, two assisted). Syracuse scored on their first possession of the second half after starting on the UAlbany 27-yard line. Tucker notched his fifth touchdown of the day from 26 yards out.

Walker Jr. recorded an interception in the third quarter, returning the ball 17 yards before being brought down. The interception was the first of his career.

The Orange pushed the lead to 55-10 with 1:39 remaining in the third thanks to another field goal from Szmyt.

Syracuse made the score 62-10 after a one-yard rush from Garrett Shrader early in the fourth.

UAlbany was able to score two offensive touchdowns in the final four minutes of action with quarterback Joey Carino in the game. Carino ran the first score in from two yards out for his first touchdown of the year with 3:50 left on the clock. After recovering an onside kick, the Great Danes were right back in scoring position at Syracuse’s 21-yard line. Carino would eventually find wideout Kristin McAdams for a five-yard touchdown – the final score of the afternoon.

Next: The Great Danes get a bye in week four, returning to face Delaware on October 2 in Newark. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. Keep up with all of the latest news, highlights, and insights on UAlbany football by following the team on Twitter and Instagram and by using the hashtags #BeGreat and #WinTheDay.