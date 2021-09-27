Great Barrington school staff member accused of raping student

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A staff member of a Great Barrington school that offers special education services to children has been accused of forcefully raping a student.

A Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson identified the staff member as Douglas Agyeh. He was arraigned on September 16 in Southern Berkshire District Court on single counts of rape of a child with force, and rape of a child aggravated by a 10 year age difference.

In a statement to NEWS10’s sister station, 22News, Hillcrest Educational Centers, Inc., the organization that runs the Great Barrington school, said the alleged sexual abuse has been reported to local and state authorities.

“We were shocked and outraged when we recently learned of the alleged sexual abuse of a student by a staff member at one of our residential schools in Great Barrington,” they stated.

Services the school provides include individualized and comprehensive clinical, psychological and special education services for children, adolescents, and families in Berkshire County, and the Northeast. They also offer nonresidential and residential options and are state-licensed, certified, and accredited.