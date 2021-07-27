Great Barrington police investigating reported string of burglaries

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — Great Barrington police are investigating a string of burglaries that reportedly took place early Monday morning.

Police say they were alerted to the Extra Mart on South Main Street at 3:30 a.m. for a burglary alarm; upon arrival, it was revealed that a burglary had occurred. Police then received alarm activations at 3:35 a.m. for Cumberland Farms and Sunoco.

Mutual aid police from Sheffield, Egremont, Stockbridge, and West Stockbridge responded and all three locations were confirmed to have been broken into, according to police.

Cash drawers and ATMS were said to be the primary target. Surveillance reportedly shows four suspects, all masked, wearing hoods and gloves using a dark colored sedan without a front plate.

The Great Barrington Police in conjunction with Connecticut State Police and Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services are conducting the investigation.

