Great Barrington Police asking for help after dozens of American flags stolen

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) – The Great Barrington Police Department is asking for help after about 100 American flags were stolen from a town park. The park sits at the corner of State Road and Main Street and is home to the large ‘GB’ made out of evergreen bushes at the beginning of Main Street.

The flags were set up in celebration of Independence Day and the theft was reported on July 15. Anyone with information is asked to call Great Barrington Police at (413) 528-0307.

