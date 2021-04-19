Great Barrington Police arrest Sheffield man who fled officers while responding to fight at Cumberland Farms

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — Great Barrington Police responded to a fight in progress Monday morning at the Cumberland Farms on Main Street.

Police say just before 9 a.m. officers responded to the location. While investigating the fight, a party that was a potential witness was found to have an active warrant out of the State of Connecticut for a probation violation. While officers were placing Mitchell Tyler, 35, of Sheffield, into custody, he reportedly fled from police into the woods behind the Cumberland Farms.

The Great Barrington Police Department (GBPD) was helped by officers from Sheffield, Egremont, New Marlborough, Stockbridge, West Stockbridge, as well as the Massachusetts State Police to set up a perimeter around the area of Christian Hill Road/Lake Mansfield Road

The Sheffield Police K9 unit was deployed and successfully tracked Tyler to a home on Knob Hill Road where he was said to be found hiding under a shed.

Tyler was then taken into custody without incident. Tyler will be held without bail overnight at the GBPD and will be arraigned as a fugitive from justice at SBDC Tuesday, according to police.