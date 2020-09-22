Great Barrington crash sends passenger to hospital by helicopter

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) — A driver is facing multiple OUI charges following a single-car crash in Great Barrington that sent a passenger in the vehicle to the hospital by helicopter late Sunday night.

According to Great Barrington Police Chief William Walsh Jr., an officer was patrolling on Hurlburt Road around 1:13 a.m. when he came across a car that had crashed into a tree on the eastbound side of the road with someone trapped inside. The vehicle is said to have been traveling southbound on Hurburt Road before it crashed, Captain Walsh said.

The driver was able to exit the vehicle with no injures, however, a passenger who was trapped in the car with serious injuries had to be extracted and treated on site before being flown to Baystate Medical Center by helicopter.

Chief Walsh said the driver was arrested and charged with OUI alcohol with serious injuries, negligent operation, along with marked lanes and speeding violations.

He was released on $500 cash bail and is scheduled to appear at the Southern Berkshire District Court on Thursday, September 24.

The State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit, along with State Police Crime Scene investigators and the assistant district attorney from the Berkshire DA’s Office assisted with the crash.

