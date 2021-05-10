HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Kimberly Williams is counting her blessings after surviving a shooting at her Florida barbershop over the weekend.

“Never in a million years thought it would happen to me,” said Williams, owner of Fade Station in Tampa. “I’ve never been more grateful in my life to be alive and to thank the Lord that I was able to get five or six bullet holes in me and still survive.”

Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputies said there was an argument inside the business Saturday afternoon, and Avondre Victor, a 27-year-old convicted felon, pulled out a gun. Williams said before she could run away, Victor shot her.

Williams said her friend also was shot. She believes there was a conflict between Victor and her friend, who also survived the shooting.

“Me and him were cool. I’ve been cutting his hair. We did music together. So for him to do that to me, I didn’t understand why he shot me,” Williams said. “My overall concern was for everyone else, my clients. He just opened fire, he didn’t care who he killed.”

Investigators say Victor fled the scene and drove away but crashed his SUV a few minutes later. Then he started running.

At some point before deputies caught up with him, he shot himself in the leg, authorities said.

“This suspect is a convicted felon and is no stranger to jail time, which he will again face following today’s shooting,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “He has shown a blatant disregard for human life.”

Chronister said Victor is facing charges of aggravated battery and felon in possession of a firearm.

“I forgive you, God bless you, and I hope for a better path because the one you’re on, it’s not one I would want any young man to walk down,” Williams said. “I’m not going to let one person stop me, but I don’t want him to get out and do this to anyone else at all.”

In addition, Williams believes someone stole her dog during the ordeal. She’s hoping someone comes forward with information.