Grassroots groups trying to put brakes on development projects in Guilderland

The fight against a proposed Costco and development of a large apartment complex in the Town of Guilderland is still on.



“It’s gonna cause environmental problems it’s going to cause traffic problems.” Steve Wickham a proposed Costco and gas station at the intersection of Western and Rapp Roads. And a 222 unit apartment complex on a wooded parcel along Rapp Rd.

“So you are dramatically increasing the density and we already have traffic problems.” Wickham is with the Guilderland Coalition For Responsible Growth. Beyond congestion issues, he’s worried about the environmental impact in the nearby Pine Bush. Home to unique species, like the Kramer blue butterfly.

The company behind both large scale project is Pyramid, which owns Crossgates. The Syracuse based company has been quietly buying up adjacent parcels of land. Building a new hotel on Western Avenue and gobbling up a nearby neighborhood which now resembles a ghost town.

Town Supervisor Peter Barber says the projects fit into Guilderland’s Transit plan- which in part diverts traffic off of Western and onto the road that circles the mall, leading motorists onto the Northway.

“The key is putting them in the best locations.” he added.

But, final approval of the apartment complex and Costco are a way off.

“And that’s because we are waiting for a more comprehensive environmental review to be completed.” said Barber.



But, Wickham and others feel that review will be slanted in favor of Pyramid. So, they created an informational video—and set up their own gofundme Page to pay for their own study.