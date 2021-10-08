Granville man in critical condition after rear-ending pickup truck with motorcycle

RUTLAND, V.T. (NEWS10) — A Granville man is in critical condition after rear-ending a pickup truck while on a motorcycle in Rutland. Vermont State Police said Alan Nash, 43, of Granville is in critical condition.

The crash happened on October 7 around 5 p.m. on Business Route 4 near Simons Avenue. Police said the motorcycle rear-ended the pickup truck causing damage to the truck and totaling the motorcycle.

Nash was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center by ambulance and later flown by helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. He is in critical condition. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene and traffic was delayed for a short time. Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash. Witnesses are asked to contact the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101.