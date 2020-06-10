Granville man facing federal charges for possessing and distributing child pornography

GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Granville man appeared in federal court this week on distribution and possession of child pornography charges.

Investigators in the case said Scott Eckrote, 36, distributed child pornography images through a group messaging app on his phone from January 28, 2020 until March 9, 2020.

Upon examination of his phone investigators found many files of child pornography and text message conversations that revealed a potential sex meet up with what they believe may be a 12-year-old girl.

Investigators said the charges in the sex meet up complaint are accusations and Eckrote is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The announcement was made by United States Attorney Grant C. Jaquith and Thomas F. Relford, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Eckrote had a detention hearing Tuesday before United States Magistrate Judge Christian F. Hummel, who ordered him detained pending further proceedings.

If convicted, he faces at least 5 years and up to 20 years in prison, a term of post-release supervision of at least 5 years and up to life, and a fine of up to $250,000.

This case is being investigated by the FBI and its Child Exploitation Task Force, which includes members of the New York State Police and Homeland Security Investigations, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashlyn Miranda.

This case is prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.