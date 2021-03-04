Granville eatery a step closer to normalcy with Barstool Fund boost

GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Edwards Market started out in 2014 as just a deli and small general store.

Since then, it’s added a pizza counter, opened West Main Grille next door, and ventured into catering weddings and other events.

Each of those pillars requires the others in order to survive, a fact which has made the last year of COVID-19 quarantines and restrictions all the more difficult for operator Tommy Festa.

After facing months of limited capacity, a closed restaurant, no catering and crossed fingers for enough pizza delivery orders to get through the week, Festa did what many have done, and reached out to The Barstool Fund.

Created by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, the website is a fundraiser conduit that has raised over $33 million for small businesses across the country. On Thursday, Festa found out that Edwards Market had fulfilled their $20,000 slice of that pie overnight, after being posted on Wednesday.

That money will help take care of payroll for Festa’s 13 employees, down a few from when West Main Grille was open full-time. It’s now open for dinner two days a week, and catering orders are starting to come in again as hopes around coronavirus vaccines grow.

Festa is also using some of the money to pay back debts to suppliers.