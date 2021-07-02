Granville Community Foundation halfway to $1 million goal and still rising

GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A community foundation in Granville is working to gather funding to use for helping community needs, and is making strong headway in a short amount of time.

The Granville Community Foundation passed the halfway point to their $1 million fundraising goal this week, and has announced a community-wide celebration.

The group is planning a community dinner under tents for Sept. 10., with live music and $15 tickets.

The foundation was launched by Paula and Michael Freed, a pair of former locals currently living in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The Freeds launched the foundation in December, and has pledged to match 50% of all donations up to $250,000.

“The board is excited about all of the progress that we’ve made in six months, though I don’t think any of us anticipated how much work would be required to start a new community foundation from scratch”, said Michael Freed in a news release. “I keep telling myself, we’re only six months old.”

The foundation has currently gathered $556,275, and is gathering those funds to encourage projects in education, new development, arts, environmental, health and social areas.

