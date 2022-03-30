COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Colonie Local Development Corporation (LDC) has awarded twelve grants as part of its Small Businesses COVID-19 Relief Program to help small businesses still dealing with the financial burdens caused by the pandemic. The LDC had approved $100,000 at its December 2021 meeting, to provide funding opportunities to small businesses located in Colonie.

Officials said small businesses with no more than two locations and less than 10 employees were given the opportunity to apply for grants totaling up to $5,000. Grants would help assist small businesses in dealing with the offset of additional expenses and unexpected losses.

This will be the third round of grants provided through this program made available by the LDC, since the beginning of the pandemic, back in 2020. In addition to grants provided by the LDC, the Colonie Industrial Development Agency committed $100,000 in grants to support costs for personal protective equipment throughout the pandemic.

An additional $189,500 had also been provided by Colonie Community Development through the community loan fund to further assist small businesses. These latest grants have been awarded to:

Businesses:

American Flooring Specialists, Inc.

An Clar School of Irish Dance, LLC

Bruno’s Barber Shop

Capital Cleaners

The Corner Deli

Elite Apparel. Awards and Promotions LLC

Janelle’s Cleaning Services

Little Bites Pizza and more

MK Salom & Barber

Professor Javas

Unique Boutique by Gabby LLC

WellNest Studios

The LDC sources of funding for the Small Businesses COVID-19 Relief Program come through project fees when assisting not-for-profit entities with issuing bonds to reduce the cost of a project. Examples of those projects include the issuance of bonds to finance the construction of senior housing at the King Thiel Senior Community and Shaker Pointe at Carondelet.

“The quality of life we enjoy here in Colonie has a lot to do with our small businesses,” said Sean Maguire, Executive Director of the Colonie LDC. “The neighborhood deli, dry cleaner, barker shop, coffee shop, pizza shop, and more make Colonie what it is – a great place to live, work, and play.”