Grant will help Questar III schools stop violence

FILE — Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021. School systems nationwide rely on high-level expertise from the U.S. Secret Service and others as they work to stay vigilant for signs of potential student violence, training staff, surveilling social media and urging others to tip them off. However, when it comes to deciding how to respond to a possible threat, it’s the local educators who make the call. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A system will be set up in Columbia, Greene, and Rensselaer County schools so students, staff, parents, and community members will be able to report concerning or life-threatening behavior. Questar III BOCES received money for the system from a Department of Justice (DOJ) grant.

Questar III BOCES will get $487,541 of the $126 million given throughout the U.S. under the DOJ’s Students, Teachers, and Officers Preventing School Violence Act (the STOP School Violence Act).

“The timing of the grant award couldn’t be better given the amount of mental stress our school communities have endured during the pandemic,” said Questar III’s Director of Health and Safety, Craig Hansen, who will oversee the grant. “We continue to stress to our students, staff, and families to say something if they see something that doesn’t seem quite right.”

The new reporting system, a service from STOPit Solutions, will come with a 24/7 incident management and hotline reporting center. Questar III said more than 6,700 organizations use STOPit Solutions products and services. They also said the company has intervened in more than 150,000 incidents.