ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, Albany’s economic development organization Capitalize Albany Corporation launched its new grant programs available for 2022. The program is aimed at attracting new retail while supporting existing businesses located in strategically identified neighborhood commercial corridors



Officials say more than $300,000 in grants guided by the strategy-driven programming is poised to boost the City’s commercial districts and commercial corridors. All program applications will be accepted beginning February 11.

Newest Programs include:

Neighborhood Retail

Downtown Albany Retail

Amplify Albany

City of Albany Small Business Façade Improvement grant programs

According to officials applications for this round of the City of Albany, Small Business Façade Improvement Grant program are due by March 11. Details can be found for each of the direct reimbursement matching grant programs and grant program guidelines available by visiting the Capitalize Albany Corporation grants webpage.

