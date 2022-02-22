WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Canal Corporation has launched a new competitive grant system to support tourism and recreation in the state’s canal system. Program officials said grant money is available for counties, municipalities, government agencies, non-profits and Native American tribes to support tourism infrastructure and amenity improvements.

The grant program includes two funding categories: one for event support and the other for tourism infrastructure and amenity support. Funding ranges from $500 to $24,000, depending on the category.

Applicants should show that they will help accomplish one or more program goals:

Facilitate tourism or recreation

Enhance amenities for area visitors

Encourage overnight stays

Improve visitor experiences

Attract and serve diverse audiences of tourists

Applications were open as of Tuesday February 22. Interested applicants are invited to attend an informational meeting on Teams Thursday March 3, at 10:00 a.m. Applications are due on Friday, April 1.

You may apply for one or both categories on the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor’s online grants portal. This program is supported by the New York State Canal Corporation through their “Reimagine the Canals” initiative.