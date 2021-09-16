Grant opportunities available for some nonprofits in Capital Region

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Arts Center of the Capital Region has announced two grant opportunities for the fall. Nonprofits, or artists with a nonprofit sponsor, located in Albany, Rensselaer, and Schenectady Counties are eligible to apply.

The two grant programs offered are Restart New York Regrants and Statewide Community Regrants.

The Restart New York Regrants are intended to support the return of live performances and in-person events. Eligible projects must occur between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022, and feature live performance or a public presentation. The application period is from September 15 through October 27. The grants are $2,600 per award.

Statewide Community Regrants allows nonprofit organizations and artists to grow professionally and to enhance the cultural climate in communities and neighborhoods where they live and operate. Funds are available for projects ranging from public art, theater, performance, arts education, and more. The application period is from October 1 through December 17.

There are three Statewide Community Regrants grant types available. These include Community Arts Grant (Up to $5000), Arts in Education Grant (Up to $2500), and Individual Artist Grant ($2,500 per award). Projects must take place between April 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023.

New applicants for the Statewide Community Regrants are required to attend a seminar prior to submitting an intent to apply. The seminar schedule can be found on the grant website.