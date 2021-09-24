Grant awarded CDTA’s Washington Western rapid transit project

News

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) awarded a construction grant of $61 million to the CDTA for the Washington Western Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project in Albany.

The 8.5-mile BRT line will provide frequent, reliable, green, and safe public transportation, to help residents quickly get to work, schools, healthcare facilities, and recreational venues, between downtown Albany and the Crossgates Mall.

“This bus rapid transit line will get more people where they need to go quickly, affordably, and in an environmentally-friendly way,” said FTA Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “We’re proud to help make it possible.”

The BRT third project route for the Capital District region, includes a one-mile semi-exclusive busway across the UAlbany campus, limited stops, 16 uniquely branded buses, transit signal priority, queue bypass lanes, with real-time bus arrival information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

