Grant applications open to support local organizations

GlobalFoundries

MALTA N.Y. (NEWS10) — The GlobalFoundries-Town of Malta Foundation is accepting grant applications to support local community organizations. The deadline for applications is October 31.

The Foundation has an investment fund that allows annual grants for organizations, programs and projects including not-for-profit corporations, community arts and theater groups and education programs. The GlobalFoundries-Town of Malta Foundation has provided more than $1.4 million to the Malta community over the past 10 years.

The first round of grant funding in 2011 totaled $37,500 and was awarded to 13 local organizations. In 2012, the amount and number of grants doubled.

Instructions and links for the application can be found on the Foundation’s website.

