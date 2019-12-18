Grand opening set, tickets on sale for first lineup at new music hall

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After years of work poured into the location, there’s a new performance venue in town.

Universal Preservation Hall, located in a former church at 25 Washington St., is set for a grand opening early next year, on Feb. 29, 2020. With the opening just a couple months away, tickets for the venue’s inaugural lineup of events went on sale Wednesday morning.

The grand opening kicks off with a performance by singer/songwriter Rosanne Cash. Other guests for opening week include Chris Botti, Megan Hilty and The Marvelous Marquise Family Circus.

Tickets can be bought online at universalpreservationhall.org; over the phone at (518) 346-6204; or in person at the Proctors box office, located at 432 State St. in Schenectady. The website also includes a full list of availible shows, which is set to be updated as opening weekend nears.

Originally built in 1871, the Methodist church-turned-venue was condemned in 2000 after falling into disrepair, according to the Universal Preservation Hall website. The project to save the building came shortly thereafter.

In 2015, the Universal Preservation Hall project became part of Proctors Collaborative, and with the added help, renovations on the building began in 2018.