GRAFTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Grafton Lakes State Park has announced it will host its annual two-day maple weekend event on March 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., rain or shine. There is no entrance fee for this event, however, adults are $3 per person, with ages 5 and under free.

This family-friendly event will feature crafts, along with educational booths that will highlight how maple syrup is made. Guests will be provided with delicious maple-flavored treats on behalf of Stewart’s Shops and Maplewood Farms while supplies last.

This event highlights New York State as home to the largest resource of tappable maple trees within the United States, as an abundant and sustainable crop. Guests will learn about New Yorks’s indigenous trees and modern practices for collecting and creating maple syrup.