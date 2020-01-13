Grafton Lakes State Park Ice Fishing Contest rescheduled due to warm weather

CROPSEYVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 35th annual Ice Fishing Contest at Grafton Lakes State Park has been postponed due to unsafe ice conditions, following a weekend of warm weather.

The contest is now set for Saturday, Feb. 8, from 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., to give the ice on ponds around the park the chance to freeze back up to safe levels. Ponds involved in the tournament include Second Pond, Mill Pond, Dunham Reservoir, Shaver Pond and Long Pond.

Registration is open the day of the event from 5:30 – 11 a.m. at the park’s maintenance building, which can be accessed via the park’s main entryway. All entrants ages 16 and over will be charged a $10 fee and children under 16 can enter for free. Everyone over 16 must provide a valid NYS fishing license in order to participate.

The contest is divided into categories for trout, walleye/chain pickerel and yellow perch. The 1st place winner in each category will win a cash prize, with gift cards and other prizes going to other winning entries.

For more information about the contest and other park events, the park office can be reached by phone at (518) 279-1155, at their Facebook page, or at https://parks.ny.gov/ .