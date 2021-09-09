Grafton Lakes seeks trail clean-up volunteers event

GRAFTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, September 25, Grafton Lakes State Park will host a shoreline clean-up event for summer-end trail maintenance between 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

The park invites patrons of all ages and abilities to clean up with several projects to choose from to help restore, improve, and repair trials. Anyone who participates is encouraged to bring lots of water, good shoes, gloves. and their own lunch to enjoy afterward.

Pre-registration is required to attend this event. Check-in for trail repair or shoreline clean-up at the Welcome Center at 8:30 am. Projects will take place from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

To register to volunteer, call 518-279-1155, there is no entrance fee for this event for volunteers.