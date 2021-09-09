GRAFTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, September 25, Grafton Lakes State Park will host a shoreline clean-up event for summer-end trail maintenance between 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
The park invites patrons of all ages and abilities to clean up with several projects to choose from to help restore, improve, and repair trials. Anyone who participates is encouraged to bring lots of water, good shoes, gloves. and their own lunch to enjoy afterward.
Pre-registration is required to attend this event. Check-in for trail repair or shoreline clean-up at the Welcome Center at 8:30 am. Projects will take place from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
To register to volunteer, call 518-279-1155, there is no entrance fee for this event for volunteers.
More from NEWS10
- The boil water order for East Greenbush, Rensselaer, and Menands, has been lifted
- DEC proposes regulations to enact ban on foam containers in New York State
- Glens Falls FitFest postponed to 2022, new date not set
- Grafton Lakes seeks trail clean-up volunteers event
- Albany Med receives award for their commitment to managing patients with heart failure