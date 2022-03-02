GRAFTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Forest Ranger Steven Jackson led a three-hour map and compass training session at the Capital District Sportsman Center on February 18. Nineteen people attended and learned how to read a topographical map, determine distances, plot points on a map, set an azimuth, and properly navigate with a compass.

Students of the course learned how to be more prepared in the backcountry as well. Forest Rangers use these skills in search and rescue missions, wildland firefighting, and while navigating the backcountry on patrol.

Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers have been very active this year in both the Capital Region and the North Country, responding to snowmobile crashes and rescuing ice fishermen who had fallen through the ice. Forest Ranger Grafton’s educational outreach is one of several offered by DEC officials year-round on safety in the great outdoors.