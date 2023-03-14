ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a single scoop cone for just 99¢ at any Stewart’s Shops! The offer is only available on Friday, March 17!

Looking for some other festive food items? Check out the Shenanigan Shake, a popular mint dairy shake, or stop by for a hot Irish Cream Coffee. Maybe you are looking to elevate your coffee to the next level. Grab the Irish Crème International Delight flavored coffee creamer, which can be used in hot, iced coffee, and cold brew. All items are available in all Stewart’s Shops for a limited time.