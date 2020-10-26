Grab a 50 cent cone at Stewart’s on Halloween

(NEWS10) – Stewart’s Shops will be offering 50 cent cones all day on Halloween. Anyone wearing a costume into one of their stores will get the sweet deal.
Speaking of ice cream, Stewart’s Eggnog Ice Cream will be making a comeback on November 9.
