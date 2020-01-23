Governor’s Office announces $151 million in road repair funding throughout state

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Governor’s Office announced $151 million in funding is being used to repair and renew State roadways that have been impacted by severe weather events.

The funding will support 95 paving projects along with just over 1,000 miles of lane pavement renewal throughout the state. The Governor’s Office says at lease one project will be conducted in every county and the City of New York.

The project funding is provided by the PAVE NY Initiative that has $743 million in direct State aid used for local road and bridge projects to help update and maintain around 3,700 miles of road across the New York State

“New York continues to make nation-leading investments in the renewal and modernization of the State’s roads, bridges, transit systems and airports,” Governor Cuomo said. “These investments are laying the foundation to ensure sustained growth throughout the 21st century in tourism, business and workforce development, and economic opportunities.”

The Governor’s Office says these projects will begin this spring and conclude during the winter of 2020.

Scroll for a complete list of pavement renewal projects below:

Capital Region

Approximately $12.0 million in projects to renew 73 lane miles of the following roads in Columbia, Greene, Albany, Rensselaer, Schenectady, Saratoga, Washington and Warren counties:

$1.1 million to renew Route 32 from County Route 406 to Route 143 in Albany County

$1.8 million to renew Route 9W from Ulster County Line to Route 23A in Greene County

$1.9 million to renew Route 2 from the bridge over Route 22 to the Massachusetts State line in Rensselaer County

$1.3 million to renew Route 9N from Myrtle Street to Porter Corners Road in Saratoga County

$980,000 to renew Route 406 from Route 20 to Route 158 in Schenectady County

$1.4 million to renew Route 9N from Route 9 to Bolton Landing in Warren County

$1.7 million to renew Route 196 from Route 32 to Route 40 in Washington County

$1.5 million to renew Route 203 from the Valatie Kill to Sutherland Road in Columbia County

$375,000 to renew Route 23B from Route 66 to Claverack Creek in Columbia County

Mohawk Valley

Approximately $10.7 million in projects to renew 72 lane miles of the following roads in Oneida, Herkimer, Fulton, Montgomery, Schoharie and Otsego counties:

$1.3 million to renew Route 309 from the Gloversville City Line to Route 112 in Fulton County

$1.7 million to renew Route 161 from Route 30A to Route 30 in Montgomery County

$1.1 million to renew Route 51 from the Hamlet of Cedarville to 1.5 miles South of Remington Road in Herkimer County

$1.0 million to renew Route 233 from Route 412 to Access Road in Oneida County

$2.8 million to renew Route 7 from County Road 39 to the Schoharie County line in Otsego County

$1.9 million to renew Route 7 from the Otsego County line to Hite Road in Schoharie County

$899,000 to renew Route 10A from Route 29 to Route 10 in Fulton County.

Central New York

Approximately $13.9 million in projects to renew 119 lane miles of the following roads in Oswego, Onondaga, Cayuga, Cortland and Madison counties:

$1.5 million to renew Route 12 from the Chenango City Line to South of Hubbardsville in Madison County

$3.9 million to renew Route 11 south of Taft Road to North of Bear Street in Onondaga County

$2.2 million to renew Route 38A from Route 38 in Moravia to the Onondaga County line and from the Cayuga north County line to the Cayuga east County line in Cayuga and Onondaga Counties

$1.2 million to renew Route 3 from Route 264 to Route 104 in Oswego County

$663,000 to renew Route 26 from Route 23 to the Chenango County Line in Cortland County

$1.5 million to renew Route 173 from the Syracuse City line to Limestone Creek Bridge and Clinton Street to the Madison County line in Onondaga County

$694,000 to renew Route 48 from Farrell Road to the Baldwinsville Town line in Onondaga County

$1 million to renew Route 34B from the Tompkins County line to Route 90 in Cayuga County

$904,000 to renew Route 13 from the Oneida County line to Route 104 in Oswego County

$344,000 to renew Route 298 from East Taft Road to Route 31 in Onondaga County

Finger Lakes

Approximately $17.5 million in projects to renew 162 lane miles of the following roads in Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston, Monroe, Wayne, Ontario, Yates and Seneca counties:

$2.9 million to renew Route 96A from north of Kennedy Road to Woodworth Road in Seneca County

$850,000 to renew Route 89 south of Ernsberger Road to south of Canoga Road in Seneca County

$1.2 million to renew Route 33 from Route 237 to the Monroe County line and Route 33A from Route 33 to Interstate 490 in Genesee County

$2.6 million to renew Route 436 from the Village of Nunda to the Village of Dansville in Livingston County

$2.1 million to renew Route 36 from Route 383 to the Village of Churchville in Monroe County

$1.6 million to renew Route 14A from the Yates County line to Routes 5/20 in Ontario County

$1.9 million to renew Route 31A from Route 31 to Route 98 in Orleans County

$566,000 to renew Route 31 from the Village of Palmyra to the Village of Newark in Wayne County

$1.1 million to renew Route 19A from Route 39 to Route 19 in Wyoming County

$625,000 to renew Route 245/364 in Town of Middlesex in Yates County

$1.4 million to renew Route 318 from Route 14 to Route 44 in Seneca and Ontario Counties

$709,000 to renew Route 31F from Turk Hill Road to the Wayne County line in Monroe County

Western New York

Approximately $14.6 million in projects to renew 180 lane miles of the following roads in Niagara, Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties:

$877,000 to renew Route 20 from Amsdell Road to Route 62 in Erie County

$766,000 to renew Route 324 from Route 384 to Eggert Road in Erie County

$650,000 to renew Route 277 from Woodward Drive to Route 354 in Erie County

$758,000 to renew Route 265 from the Buffalo north City line to the Tonawanda South City line in Erie County

$1.1 million to renew Route 39 from Chautauqua County line to Gowanda Village line in Cattaraugus County

$953,000 to renew Route 18 from the Route 104 ramps to Blairville Road in Niagara County

$965,000 to renew Interstate 86 from Exit 16 to Exit 17 westbound in Cattaraugus County

$1.1 million to renew US Route 60 from the Village of Cassadaga to US Route 20 in Cattaraugus County

$2.5 million to renew US Route 62 from US Route 60 to Route 394 in Cattaraugus County

$458,000 to renew Route 18 from Porter-Center Road to Ransomville Road in Niagara County

$1 million to renew Route 305 from south of County Route 5 to the Cattaraugus County line in Allegany County

$372,000 to renew Potters Road and Seneca Street from Buffalo City line to Route 240 in Erie County

$1.2 million to renew US Route 20 from Route 249 to Eden Evans Center Road in Erie County

$1.9 million to renew US Route 20 from Townline Road to the Erie County line in Erie County

North Country

Approximately $13.0 million in projects to renew 100 lane miles of the following roads in Lewis, Jefferson, St. Lawrence, Franklin, Clinton, Essex and Hamilton counties:

$1.8 million to renew Route 86 from Cobble Hill to Bowman Lane in Essex County

$1.6 million to renew Route 30 from Lewey Lake to the Trail head in Hamilton County

$1.2 million to renew Route 3 from the Hamlet of Clayburg to the City of Moffitsville in Clinton County

$1.2 million to renew Route 122 from Route 37 to the Town of Constable in Franklin County

$1.6 million to renew Route 3 from Aspinwall Corners to Pupura Corners in Jefferson County

$1.4 million to renew Route 812 from the Village of Croghan to Indian River in Lewis County

$2.2 million to renew Route 68 from the Village of Canton to the Hamlet of Pierrepoint in St. Lawrence County

$2 million to renew Route 9 from Trout Pond Road to Route 22 in Essex County

Mid-Hudson Valley

Approximately $22.7 million in projects to renew 113.5 lane miles of the following roads in Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Ulster and Sullivan counties:

$1.5 million to renew Route 100B Paving from Sprain Brook Parkway to Route 119 in Westchester County

$2 million to renew Route 120 Paving from Whippoorwill Crossing to Ridgewood Terrace in Westchester County

$1.6 million to renew Route 202 from Meade Drive to Route 9W in Rockland County

$1.5 million to renew Route 211 from Goshen Turnpike to Route 416 in Orange County

$600,000 to renew Route 94 from Route 9W to Old Forge Hill Road in Orange County

$450,000 to renew Route32 from Union Avenue to Old Temple Hill Road in Orange County

$1.9 million to renew Route 22 from Doansburg Road to Old Route 22 in Putnam County

$521,000 to renew Route 22 from Milltown Road to Overlook Lane in Putnam County

$860,000 to renew Route 82 from the Taconic State Parkway to Clove Branch Road in Dutchess County

$1.5 million to renew Route 32 from the Orange County line to Route 44/55 in Ulster County

$635,000 to renew Route 82 from Route 199 to the Columbia County line, Dutchess County

$195,000 to renew Route 199 from Factory Lane to Schultz Hill Road in Dutchess County

$1.5 million to renew Route 44/55 from Chapel Hill Road to Route 208 in Ulster County

$2.6 million to renew Routes 17B, 52A and 52 from Route 97 to Miller Road in Sullivan County

$2 million to renew Route 306 from Route 59 to Viola Road in Rockland County

$1.3 million to renew Route 128 from School Street to Wrights Mill Lane in Westchester County

$500,000 to renew Route 118 from Route 100 to Route 129 in Westchester County

$1.5 million to renew Route 52 from Boniface Drive to Village of Walden Line in Orange County

Southern Tier

Approximately $19.6 million in projects to renew 124 lane miles of the following roads in Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Tioga, Broome, Chenango and Delaware counties:

$1.2 million to renew Route 227 from the Schuyler County Line to Route 96 in Tompkins County

$3.1 million to renew Route 53 south from the Hamlet of Kanona to the Village of Prattsburgh in Steuben County

$2.2 million to renew Route 53 north from the Village of Prattsburgh to the Livingston County line in Steuben County

$1.2 million to renew Route 34 from the Tioga County line to the Town of Van Etten in Chemung County

$813,000 to renew Route 329 from Meads Hill Road to County Route 17 in Schuyler County

$2.4 million to renew Route 97 from John Deck Road to Lordville Road in Delaware County

$1.7 million to renew Route 12 from the Broome County line to one-quarter mile south of County Road 2 in Chenango County

$3 million to renew Route 79 from Route 7 to the Town of Fenton in Broome County

$1.4 million to renew Route 79 from Route 38 to the Tompkins County Line in Tioga County

$1.4 million to renew Route 7 from Tunnel Road to Bates Road in Broome County

$1.2 million to renew Route 12 from just north of County Road 3A to the Town of Oxford in Chenango County

Long Island

Approximately $10.7 million in projects to renew 23 lane miles of the following roads in Nassau and Suffolk counties:

$4.1 million to renew Route 109 from the Nassau-Suffolk County line to Route 24 in Nassau County

$6.6 million to renew Route 25A from Nicholls Road to Main Street/East Broadway in Suffolk County

New York City

Approximately $15.8 million in projects to pave 45 lane miles of the following roads in New York City: