Governor’s latest order includes guidance on reopening bars, compliance enforcement

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s latest executive order strengthens enforcement powers while the state reopens. Specifically, the order says that businesses can be shut down or lose their liquor license if they violate reopening guidelines.
As part of the order, bars now must oversee the area immediately outside of their locations, enforcing rules among outdoor patrons.
The Governor also announced on Thursday that New York will issue guidance to colleges and universities, allowing some in-person instruction and on-campus housing to return in the fall. Campuses must develop and file plans that satisfy state requirements.
