Governor’s Emergency order to alleviate potential healthcare shortages

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, an executive order signed by Governor Kathy Hochul addressed expected staffing shortages of unvaccinated healthcare workers, waiving licensing rules of professionals from other states, countries, suspending insurers’ ability to question hospital bills.

The executive order allows for provisions to expand the eligibility of the health care workforce shortages due to the state vaccine mandate of healthcare workers that are unvaccinated, who are suspended, or fired.

The suspension of these barriers will allow additional levels of health care workers to provide care in order to meet staffing needs in New York State.

“On Saturday I released a comprehensive plan in advance of the deadline for the vaccine mandate that keeps New Yorkers safe, and tonight I am adding even more provisions to take bold action to alleviate potential staffing shortages,” Gov. Hochul said. “To monitor developments on the ground, I am also directing an around-the-clock operations center to assist local partners and troubleshoot staffing issues in real-time.”

The executive order allows out-of-state and out-of-country health care workers, physicians, RNs, LPNs, NPs, PAs, midwives, clinical nurse specialists, licensed master social workers, and licensed clinical social workers to practice in NYS.

Hochul has also suspended the ability of insurance carriers to question facilities billing before payments are released in pre-authorization of scheduled surgeries and retrospective review of services already freeing hospitals’ administrative staff in the performance of other duties.