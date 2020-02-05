Governor warns drivers of winter storm

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo urged caution on Wednesday ahead of a winter storm system that could make driving dangerous on Thursday and Friday.

The difficult driving conditions of snow, rain, and the dreaded wintry mix may make travel hazardous over the next several days.

The icy system is forecast to roll in late on Wednesday and continue in waves until early Saturday. Meteorologists expect the greatest impact on Thursday morning and Friday evening.

Cuomo says that agencies on high alert are preparing to clear out roadways on both days to make way for commuters: “Our state agencies have been closely monitoring this impending storm and are ready to deploy any necessary assets to keep the roads clear and respond to any potential emergencies,” Governor Cuomo said.

Precipitation will fall throughout the state through Saturday morning, though local temperatures and elevations will determine whether it’s snow or rain. In the capital region, up to half a foot of snow is possible. Ice should be under a tenth of an inch with rainfall under a half-inch.

The National Weather Service has already issued many winter weather warnings. Remember safe driving techniques:

Only drive when necessary

Share travel plans

Clear ice and snow off vehicles

Stock the car with blankets, a shovel, a flashlight, batteries, warm clothes, tire chains, jumper cables, bright cloth for a distress flag, and calorie-dense, high-energy snacks

Keep the battery for your phone or two-way radio charged and close by

Fill your gas tank

Plan stops

Match speed to road and weather conditions

Bridges freeze faster than roads

Slow down when approaching patches of slippery, wet leaves

Follow at a safe distance between cars

