Governor stresses vigilance as COVID-19 infection rate remains below 1% in New York

News

by: George Stockburger

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo arrives for a news conference on September 08, 2020 in New York City. Cuomo, though easing restrictions on casinos and malls throughout the state, has declined to do so for indoor dining in restaurants in New York City despite pressure from business owners, citing struggles by the city to enforce the state’s previous orders. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WETM) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that the COVID-19 infection rate in New York has remained under 1% for the 35th straight day.

“New York’s ability to beat back COVID-19 and slow the spread depends on what we do. That’s why it’s so important to wear a mask, socially distance and wash your hands, and why local governments are critical partners in enforcing state guidance,” Cuomo said. “When informed citizens stay safe and play by the rules, 35 straight days with an infection rate below 1 percent is what you get. Now we have to stay New York Tough and maintain a vigilant attitude so we don’t go back to the hell we experienced.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 474 (-8)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 68
  • Hospital Counties – 32
  • Number ICU – 120 (+0)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 54 (-1)
  • Total Discharges – 75,649 (+65)
  • Deaths – 5
  • Total Deaths – 25,382

Of the 89,722 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 880, or 0.98 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTUESDAYWEDNESDAYTHURSDAY
Capital Region0.7%1.4%1.2%
Central New York0.8%1.0%1.3%
Finger Lakes0.6%1.0%1.1%
Long Island1.8%1.0%1.3%
Mid-Hudson1.3%1.1%1.2%
Mohawk Valley0.5%0.4%1.0%
New York City0.7%1.0%0.7%
North Country0.8%0.2%0.2%
Southern Tier0.3%0.4%0.7%
Western New York1.5%1.2%1.5%

The Governor also confirmed 880 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 442,791 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 442,791 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,88223
Allegany930
Broome1,39512
Cattaraugus2393
Cayuga1850
Chautauqua4964
Chemung23921
Chenango2442
Clinton1520
Columbia5771
Cortland1095
Delaware1283
Dutchess4,97513
Erie10,50359
Essex1500
Franklin601
Fulton3153
Genesee3060
Greene3170
Hamilton140
Herkimer3124
Jefferson1571
Lewis500
Livingston1900
Madison4761
Monroe5,67628
Montgomery2172
Nassau45,550105
Niagara1,6715
NYC237,252269
Oneida2,33311
Onondaga4,04320
Ontario4274
Orange11,59422
Orleans3202
Oswego35724
Otsego2965
Putnam1,5509
Rensselaer8703
Rockland14,51030
Saratoga94325
Schenectady1,3438
Schoharie751
Schuyler301
Seneca1030
St. Lawrence3031
Steuben3261
Suffolk45,53471
Sullivan1,5480
Tioga2180
Tompkins3698
Ulster2,2095
Warren3419
Washington2753
Wayne3013
Westchester37,45449
Wyoming1270
Yates620

Yesterday, there were 5 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York, bringing the total to 25,382. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Bronx1
Erie1
Queens1
Suffolk2

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga