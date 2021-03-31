Governor signs off on MRTA

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – APRIL 20: A marijuana plant is displayed during a 420 Day celebration on ‘Hippie Hill’ in Golden Gate Park on April 20, 2018 in San Francisco, California. In the first year that marijuana is legal for recreational use in California, thousands of marijuana enthusiasts gathered in Golden Gate Park to celebrate 420 day, the de facto holiday for marijuana advocates, with large gatherings and ‘smoke outs’ in many parts of the United States. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Cuomo has signed off on the bill that legalizes adult use recreational marijuana in New York State. That means adults 21 and up can now legally possess up to three ounces of cannabis. But, the legal sale of the drug won’t start until later.

The Governor who is facing multiple scandals signed off on the legislation this morning privately, without the fanfare of a public appearance to do so. Advocates say this is a historic moment for New York, and that it will be an economic boost.

“The use of marijuana in New York State is already prevalent and this way it will be regulated, it will be taxed, and I think it’s doing things the right way to make sure that people are safe,” said State Senator John Mannion.

The law contains automatic expungement of records of previous marijuana convictions that are now legal. People 21 and up can also possess up to three ounces of cannabis. But, the legal sale of cannabis could take anywhere from 18 months to two years. And most of the decisions around that will fall under the new Office of Cannabis Management. It will have a five-member board with three of those appointments coming from the Governor, one from the Senate, and one from the Assembly. While it will operate as part of the State Liquor Authority, the Governor’s Office says it will be an independent office.

“The Office of Cannabis Management will have an executive director, will have a board of directors that will really come up with all of the details, the regulatory framework for how the licenses will work, what the application fees might be, any timeline,” said State Senator Jeremy Cooney who says lawmakers want to make sure the process isn’t rushed.



“We want to learn from the medicinal marijuana process that we went through find some best practices and make an equitable and fair process for all New Yorkers to apply to be part of this new industry,” Cooney said.

The marijuana legalization bill was passed outside of the state budget. That budget is supposed to be due at midnight, but we’re hearing that it likely won’t be on time.