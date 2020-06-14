Governor signs legislation affirming the ‘right to record law enforcement’

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed a bill affirming the right to record law enforcement activity.

The “New Yorker’s Right To Monitor Act” also allows members of the public to maintain custody of any recordings they make, and the instruments used to make those recordings. Meaning items like cellphones cannot be confiscated by police purely because they have been used to film an arrest.

The Governor said:

“Transparency is critical to renewing the community’s trust and confidence in our policing systems. Stopping police abuse vindicates the overwhelming majority – 99.9 percent – of police who are there to do the right thing, and by making clear that all New Yorkers have the right to record and keep recordings of police activity we can help restore trust in the police-community relationship.” Governor Andrew Cuomo

A number of other politicians have commented on the legislation, with Senator Kevin Parker saying: “sunlight is the best disinfectant.” Assembly member Nick Perry also supported the law.

“There should be no cover, and no comfort for wrongful behavior in any police department, and as free Americans and New York citizens, we have always been informed and aware that we have the right and freedom to monitor and record acts of misconduct by bad apples in our police departments. We are grateful for the Governor’s bold and positive leadership against relentless resistance from those behind the blue wall of silence. This new law makes it clear and unquestionable that as New Yorkers we are claiming and will exercise this right to protect us from the dishonorable actors who hide behind the badge, while abusing the awesome powers we afford them as police officers.” Assemblyman Nick Perry

