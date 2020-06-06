Governor signs law banning PPE price gouging

FILE- In this Jan. 29, 2019 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a news conference in the Red Room at the state Capitol in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Cuomo has signed a bill banning the price gouging of critical medical supplies, including masks and hand sanitizer.

The Governor hopes the new law will help ensure health care workers and the general public have access to P.P.E..

“By banning price gouging on personal protective equipment, we are helping to ensure our health care workers – who have been working tirelessly to save lives at great personal danger to themselves – and the public have access to these supplies, while holding these unscrupulous retailers accountable for attempting to capitalize on the fear of others.” Governor Andrew Cuomo

Current price gouging legislation protects against price gouging on consumer goods. The new law expands the current protections to include: “any products or services that are vital or necessary to the health, safety, and welfare of consumers or the general public.”

Small businesses, hospitals and the State itself are protected under the new law.

In a statement, Attorney General Letitia James praised Governor Cuomo and said the new law will expand her ability to go after price gougers.

“Since this pandemic began, we have received over 7,000 price gouging complaints related to COVID-19 and gone after the bad actors behind these unlawful acts, but today’s law will vastly expand our efforts to protect New Yorkers’ wallets, as well as the bottom lines of small businesses and taxpayer dollars. We are focused on protecting all New Yorkers now and in the future.” Attorney General Letitia James

