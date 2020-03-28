ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo gave his daily COVID-19 briefing Saturday updating New Yorkers on the status of the viral pandemic within the state.
Here are some of the major points the Governor mentioned:
- Tax filing moved to July 15: No revenue for NYS until then
- April Presidential Primary moved to overlap with State/Federal Primaries on June 23
- New Executive Order will allow one other person inside birthing room so mothers are not alone
- Governor Cuomo spoke to President Trump Saturday morning, nothing on Quarantine, just discussed additional facilities
- Javits Hospital center opens on Monday, March 30
- NYS DOH is working on a new antibody treatment for infected cells
- “New York has no money” the money from the federal government is being given to hospital systems
- Clarified that even with mandatory quarantine, there was never a physical boundary keeping people from leaving their district or county
LATEST STORIES:
- Governor says tax filing deadline and Presidential Primary moved to later dates during COVID-19 briefing
- Troy Farmers Market organizers planning return, rolling out online service
- Turn off your lights for ‘Earth Hour’
- 3/28/2020: Rain moves in, setting up a gloomy weekend
- Get a coronavirus testing text message? Officials warn it’s a scam