Governor says tax filing deadline and Presidential Primary moved to later dates during COVID-19 briefing

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo gave his daily COVID-19 briefing Saturday updating New Yorkers on the status of the viral pandemic within the state.

Here are some of the major points the Governor mentioned:

  • Tax filing moved to July 15: No revenue for NYS until then
  • April Presidential Primary moved to overlap with State/Federal Primaries on June 23
  • New Executive Order will allow one other person inside birthing room so mothers are not alone 
  • Governor Cuomo spoke to President Trump Saturday morning, nothing on Quarantine, just discussed additional facilities
  • Javits Hospital center opens on Monday, March 30
  • NYS DOH is working on a new antibody treatment for infected cells
  • “New York has no money” the money from the federal government is being given to hospital systems 
  • Clarified that even with mandatory quarantine, there was never a physical boundary keeping people from leaving their district or county
Click here to view the Governor’s full presentation 3/28/20Download

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

