Governor says New York will not follow new CDC testing guidelines

A person is tested for the COVID-19 Coronavirus Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Cesar Chavez City Park in Phoenix. The two-week testing event is aimed at bringing tests to Phoenix’s Laveen neighborhood, home to many Latinos and Blacks who have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus. Latino leaders say governments need to do more to communicate effectively with Hispanic communities to ensure people know where to get tested and encourage them to participate. (AP Photo/Matt York)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday that New York will not follow the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after the agency reversed its guidance on testing.

CDC guidelines were updated on Wednesday to say that anyone who has been in close contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive does not need to be tested if symptoms don’t develop. Previous guidance stated testing was appropriate for those with recent or suspected exposure, even if they were asymptomatic.

Gov. Cuomo stated his opinion that this is really bad advice, and that New York will not follow it.

The CDC's unexplained reversal of established testing guidelines is reckless & unsupported by the facts.



NY, NJ & CT will not change our science-based testing guidance. Close contacts of individuals with COVID should get tested.



Joint statement with @GovMurphy & @GovNedLamont: pic.twitter.com/2xhujOXgZ4 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 27, 2020

Below is the text of the joint statement released by Govs. Cuomo, Phil Murphy of New Jersey, and Ned Lamont of Connecticut.

“The CDC has been a consistent, credible, and reliable guide for our nation for decades, providing clear and science-based guidance on everything from infectious disease to vaccines. That role is vital to our collective public health and it must continue. This 180-degree reversal of COVID-19 testing guidelines is reckless, and not based on science and has the potential to do long-term damage to the institution’s reputation.

“CDC and HHS have not shared their scientific rationale for this change in policy, which substitutes sound science-based public health guidance with the President’s misinformation. This abrupt and ill-informed shift threatens the robust testing regimes our states have worked tirelessly to stand up with our federal partners.

“Health experts recommend testing close contacts of individuals with COVID-19 to identify and prevent asymptomatic spread. This type of robust testing by our states has been a key factor in our success so far to flatten the curve in the tri-state area.”

“New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut will continue to follow the advice of health experts to contain and prevent the spread of COVID-19, and therefore will not be changing our guidance that prioritizes testing for this population.”

