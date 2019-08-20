Governor says new NY plates aren’t a money grab – he says it’s the reverse

WILSON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said new license plates for New York drivers are required so E-ZPass can read them, and not a money grab.

The new plates, designs for which were unveiled Monday, are a necessity according to the governor, who said, “I don’t want to buy new plates either.”

“But, it’s 10 years, you need a plate that works with E-ZPass,” said Cuomo, D-New York. “If it doesn’t work with E-ZPass , then we have a real – talk about a money grab, we have the opposite problem. We’re going to have a real fiscal issue because we’re going to have a deficit when it comes to toll collection.”

According to the press release announcing the new plates, more than 3 million vehicles in New York State currently have plates that are 10 years and older, with many damaged, oxidized, and peeling, making it difficult to read the license plate number.

“The good news is, E-ZPass saves time, E-ZPass saves money, so this is saving consumers in the long-term. It’s not costing, it’s saving,” Cuomo said.

” If you had the the old system, you had people in toll booths, and you were

paying those salaries, and you were waiting in line, to pay that toll,

burning gasoline. That’s what costs money. This is a cost-saver.”