Governor orders flags at half staff in recognition of Pearl Harbor anniversary

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo directed that flags on state government buildings be flown at half-staff Saturday, in recognition of the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The attack killed more than 2,400 Americans including 40 from New York.

Governor Cuomo said in a statement, “Seventy-eight years ago, the course of our nation’s history was forever changed by the devastating attacks on Pearl Harbor. This day weighs heavy on the hearts of all Americans, and we must always commemorate the courage shown by those brave men and women who put their lives on the line to protect our nation.