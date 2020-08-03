Governor okays booze-infused ice cream & frozen desserts

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation allowing liquor-infused ice cream and frozen desserts. The legislation will help New York’s dairy farmers, liquor and craft beverage producers, dairy processors and manufacturers, food retailers and restaurants meet the increasing consumer demand for these new products, according to the Governor.

The measure would limit the percentage of alcohol in ice cream to not more than 5% of alcohol by volume and would require the same product labeling and warning statements similar to confectionary that contain wine, beer or cider.

New York now ranks in the top five in the U.S. for its number of craft beverage producers in every category. The state ranks first in the U.S. for the number of hard cider producers, second in craft breweries and distilleries, and fourth in the country for the total number of wineries.

Senator Rachel May said, “New Yorkers are already able to responsibly enjoy beer, wine, and cider infused ice creams. Thanks to this bill, vendors will now be able to offer their customers another delicious treat. This legislation will help New York’s dairy industry and our liquor and craft beverage industries at the same time. I am very grateful to the Governor for signing this into law, and I look forward to sharing some maple bourbon ice cream with him at next year’s State Fair!”

Assemblymember Donna Lupardo said, “This bill expands on the successful addition of wine, beer and cider to certain specialty ice creams. Any time we can allow our dairy farmers and producers to add a product that’s popular with consumers, it’s good for business and it’s good for tourism. Our distilleries are especially enthusiastic about the potential for NY spirits in NY ice cream.”

