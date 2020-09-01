Governor makes $158 million available to combat homelessness

Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers his State of the State address at the Empire State Plaza on January 8. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Cuomo has announced up to $158 million funding for an action plan that aims to combat homelessness. Housing and assistance plans will receive $128 million, while $30 million will go towards “operating and service funding”.

The $128 million, which is double 2019’s allocation, was originally announced in January as part of the 2021 Executive Budget. It will be used for projects that either repair existing emergency shelters or build new supportive housing units.

Some of the money is ringfenced, including $5 million earmarked for supportive housing for homeless veterans and $5 million for supportive housing for individuals with AIDS who are experiencing homelessness.

The remaining $30 million will be used for the ongoing services and operation of supportive housing for individuals experiencing homelessness and with special needs, conditions, or other life challenges.

“Projects that address both the shelter and support needs of those experiencing homelessness are at the vanguard of our efforts to ensure all New Yorkers have a safe, stable place to live. These programs represent a crucial investment in our communities and to ensuring the most vulnerable among us aren’t left to languish on the streets.” Governor Andrew Cuomo

The funding is part of the Governor’s five-year, $20 billion, housing plan which aims to which is create or preserve 100,000 units of affordable housing across the state. So far, 6,600 housing units have been developed.

