Governor issues executive order to close barber shops, hair salons as of March 21

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 2: New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference on the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in New York on March 2, 2020 in New York City. A female health worker in her 30s who had traveled in Iran contracted the virus and is now isolated at home with symptoms of COVID-19, but is not in serious condition. Cuomo said in a statement that the patient “has been in a controlled situation since arriving to New York.” (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Back on March 7, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo issued a state disaster emergency for the entire state of New York because of coronavirus.

On Thursday, Cuomo signed an executive order that orders barbershops, hair salons, and tattoo and piercing studios are to close on March 21 at 8 p.m. until further notice. The order also includes other personal care related services, like nail technicians, cosmetologists, estheticians, electrolysis and laser hair removal services.

Cuomo also issued an executive order that says any notary of the public can perform notary services via audio-visual technology.

You can click here to read the entire executive order.

LATEST STORIES: