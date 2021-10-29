Governor Hochul signs legislation protecting safety of school children

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation to protect the safety of children involved in issues with school bus safety. The legislation will provide comprehensive safety training for school bus drivers, which will be funded by portions of fines from motorists illegally passing a school bus.

“Keeping our children safe is priority number one for my administration and we are taking steps on every front to ensure we do just that,” Gov. Hochul said. “We see this issue time and time again.”

The legislation will implement a public education program on the dangers of passing a school bus. Grants funded from portions of fines will provide for the study of this issue and the development of proposals to reduce the number of violations. The money will be used to establish the creation of the School Bus Motorist Education Fund designed to direct surcharges enforced on motorists to develop strategies to promote public school bus safety.