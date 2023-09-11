ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– In Manhattan Monday morning, a moment of silence was held at 10:28, the time the North Tower fell. Those in attendance including federal, state, and New York City leaders bowed their heads in remembrance of those who were killed on September 11th, 2001.

Names of the fallen were individually read aloud. While those who died are being remembered, the governor signed legislation aimed at helping those still feeling the effects of the attacks. The 9/11 Notice Act will make sure people who worked in the vicinity of ground zero aren’t forgotten as well.

“It seeks to address the underutilization of federal health compensation programs for those affected by the 9/11 terrorist attacks,” explained Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, who co-sponsored the bill. “Those who were in the exposure zones near Ground Zero.”

These programs are the September Eleventh Victims Compensation Fund and the World Trade Center Health Program. The new law will require the New York State Department of Labor and the Department of Economic Development to team up with businesses to help them notify employees who worked in the area between September 11, 2001, and July 31, 2002, to tell them they are eligible for compensation.

“80% of first responders have actually enrolled in this program, only a fraction of other individuals have enrolled,” said Santabarbara. “So there is an underutilization so it’s a pressing concern.”

According to the CDC, an estimated 400,000 people were exposed to toxic contaminates in the days, weeks, and months following the attacks. The hazards have been linked to health problems such as cancer.

Governor Hochul also signed legislation naming bridges and a portion of New York State highway after heroes who died from 9/11-related illnesses.