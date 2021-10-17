Governor Hochul provides Sunday coronavirus update Oct. 17

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday.
“The positive steps we’ve taken in the last few weeks are the clearest sign yet of New Yorkers’ commitment to defeating this pandemic,” Governor Hochul said. “Booster shots are underway, and we are laying the groundwork for getting our kids vaccinated pending final federal approval.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 208,704
- Total Positive – 4,204
- Percent Positive – 2.01%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.45%
- Patient Hospitalization – 2,086 (-29)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 256
- Patients in ICU – 450 (-9)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 247 (-14)
- Total Discharges – 205,151 (+262)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 36
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,109
The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,288
This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
- Total vaccine doses administered – 26,274,749
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 52,902
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 375,527
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 83.1%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 75.3%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 86.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.3%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 70.4%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 63.7%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 72.9%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 65.4%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Thursday, October 14, 2021
|Friday, October 15, 2021
|Saturday, October 16, 2021
|Capital Region
|3.79%
|3.84%
|3.78%
|Central New York
|5.47%
|5.70%
|5.43%
|Finger Lakes
|4.89%
|4.99%
|4.98%
|Long Island
|2.75%
|2.75%
|2.69%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.36%
|2.33%
|2.24%
|Mohawk Valley
|5.29%
|5.29%
|5.55%
|New York City
|1.29%
|1.29%
|1.22%
|North Country
|6.14%
|6.25%
|6.18%
|Southern Tier
|4.01%
|4.12%
|4.19%
|Western New York
|4.62%
|4.79%
|4.84%
|Statewide
|2.50%
|2.54%
|2.45
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Thursday, October 14, 2021
|Friday, October 15, 2021
|Saturday, October 16, 2021
|Bronx
|1.12%
|1.13%
|1.06%
|Kings
|1.59%
|1.57%
|1.45%
|New York
|0.94%
|0.95%
|0.91%
|Queens
|1.24%
|1.23%
|1.17%
|Richmond
|1.67%
|1.78%
|1.79%
Yesterday, 4,204 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,485,111. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|30,510
|67
|Allegany
|4,542
|25
|Broome
|24,121
|95
|Cattaraugus
|7,586
|40
|Cayuga
|8,582
|20
|Chautauqua
|12,281
|33
|Chemung
|10,740
|57
|Chenango
|4,635
|16
|Clinton
|6,631
|28
|Columbia
|4,966
|9
|Cortland
|5,284
|26
|Delaware
|3,507
|12
|Dutchess
|35,411
|53
|Erie
|105,477
|262
|Essex
|2,245
|21
|Franklin
|4,179
|26
|Fulton
|6,228
|21
|Genesee
|6,904
|33
|Greene
|4,342
|12
|Hamilton
|434
|0
|Herkimer
|6,671
|25
|Jefferson
|8,675
|63
|Lewis
|3,550
|13
|Livingston
|5,649
|24
|Madison
|6,092
|20
|Monroe
|83,519
|220
|Montgomery
|5,865
|17
|Nassau
|213,603
|250
|Niagara
|23,795
|82
|NYC
|1,086,710
|1,055
|Oneida
|28,347
|82
|Onondaga
|51,456
|214
|Ontario
|9,244
|20
|Orange
|57,192
|118
|Orleans
|4,280
|15
|Oswego
|11,449
|67
|Otsego
|4,526
|15
|Putnam
|12,420
|15
|Rensselaer
|14,618
|48
|Rockland
|52,859
|59
|Saratoga
|20,034
|59
|Schenectady
|16,525
|47
|Schoharie
|2,272
|10
|Schuyler
|1,513
|20
|Seneca
|2,716
|8
|St. Lawrence
|10,354
|72
|Steuben
|9,972
|43
|Suffolk
|238,318
|359
|Sullivan
|8,394
|32
|Tioga
|5,012
|32
|Tompkins
|6,463
|38
|Ulster
|17,179
|31
|Warren
|5,371
|26
|Washington
|4,533
|14
|Wayne
|8,018
|36
|Westchester
|143,388
|78
|Wyoming
|4,336
|10
|Yates
|1,588
|11
Yesterday, 36 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 45,109. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Allegany
|1
|Bronx
|1
|Broome
|2
|Cattaraugus
|2
|Chautauqua
|1
|Chemung
|1
|Delaware
|2
|Greene
|1
|Herkimer
|2
|Kings
|2
|Madison
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Montgomery
|1
|Nassau
|1
|Oneida
|1
|Orange
|1
|Oswego
|1
|Queens
|2
|Rensselaer
|2
|Schuyler
|1
|Suffolk
|5
|Washington
|1
|Yates
|1