Governor Hochul provides Sunday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday.

“The weather is getting colder, and friends and family will be spending more time indoors, increasing the risk of transmission and threatening the incredible progress we’ve made so far,” Governor Hochul said. “The vaccine is the way out of this pandemic, and I encourage parents and guardians to please get your children vaccinated soon so we can all enjoy the holidays safely this year.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 173, 651

Total Positive – 4,603

Percent Positive – 2.65%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.53%

Patient Hospitalization – 1,805 (-21)

Patients Newly Admitted – 222

Patients in ICU – 392 (-10)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 229 (-1)

Total Discharges – 209,877 (+269)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 25

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,789

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 58,181

Total vaccine doses administered – 27,742,948

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 111,486

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 533,716

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 84.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 77.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 79.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 71.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 65.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 74.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 67.1%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Thursday, November 4, 2021 Friday, November 5, 2021 Saturday, November 6, 2021 Capital Region 4.03% 4.09% 4.32% Central New York 4.52% 4.67% 4.61% Finger Lakes 5.90% 6.26% 6.48% Long Island 2.33% 2.40% 2.45% Mid-Hudson 1.86% 1.84% 1.85% Mohawk Valley 4.66% 4.84% 5.11% New York City 1.04% 1.09% 1.11% North Country 5.43% 5.60% 5.58% Southern Tier 3.06% 3.31% 3.42% Western New York 5.92% 6.14% 6.29% Statewide 2.37% 2.46% 2.53%



Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Thursday, November 4, 2021 Friday, November 5, 2021 Saturday, November 6, 2021 Bronx 0.87% 0.86% 0.90% Kings 1.23% 1.30% 1.30% New York 0.77% 0.82% 0.86% Queens 1.11% 1.14% 1.16% Richmond 1.35% 1.38% 1.38%

Yesterday, 4,603 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 2,565,923. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 32,146 68 Allegany 5,190 52 Broome 25,900 98 Cattaraugus 8,503 37 Cayuga 9,049 23 Chautauqua 13,148 50 Chemung 11,643 44 Chenango 4,947 23 Clinton 7,239 22 Columbia 5,190 6 Cortland 5,687 32 Delaware 3,823 31 Dutchess 36,401 49 Erie 111,900 448 Essex 2,634 30 Franklin 4,616 30 Fulton 6,911 40 Genesee 7,580 38 Greene 4,586 4 Hamilton 469 1 Herkimer 7,329 54 Jefferson 9,788 41 Lewis 3,810 6 Livingston 6,200 39 Madison 6,620 16 Monroe 88,521 399 Montgomery 6,387 22 Nassau 217,726 208 Niagara 25,360 93 NYC 1,104,661 888 Oneida 30,071 125 Onondaga 54,811 184 Ontario 10,065 61 Orange 59,000 97 Orleans 4,773 24 Oswego 12,550 38 Otsego 4,839 16 Putnam 12,716 9 Rensselaer 15,702 72 Rockland 54,049 35 Saratoga 21,555 100 Schenectady 17,657 67 Schoharie 2,439 10 Schuyler 1,685 12 Seneca 2,855 6 St. Lawrence 11,475 85 Steuben 10,909 52 Suffolk 244,348 327 Sullivan 8,802 21 Tioga 5,596 37 Tompkins 6,798 30 Ulster 17,760 32 Warren 6,059 51 Washington 5,206 57 Wayne 8,858 43 Westchester 144,943 84 Wyoming 4,665 24 Yates 1,773 12

Yesterday, 25 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 45,789. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 2 Broome 2 Dutchess 2 Erie 3 Jefferson 1 Kings 2 Montgomery 1 Niagara 1 Oneida 1 Onondaga 2 Queens 2 Rensselaer 1 Richmond 1 Suffolk 2 Tioga 1 Wayne 1

Yesterday, 20,104 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 17,451 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 771,220 1,040 Central New York 598,332 478 Finger Lakes 784,632 1,397 Long Island 1,952,138 1,842 Mid-Hudson 1,510,311 2,013 Mohawk Valley 301,061 262 New York City 6,980,810 10,528 North Country 279,107 186 Southern Tier 402,615 1,176 Western New York 862,354 1,182 Statewide 14,442,580 20,104

People with complete vaccine series: