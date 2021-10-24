Governor Hochul provides Sunday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday.

“New Yorkers are resilient, they are thoughtful, and throughout the pandemic, they have proven they will do what is necessary to keep their communities safe,” Governor Hochul said. “The vaccine is the best asset we have in protecting ourselves from COVID-19. Getting the vaccine is free, it’s effective, and there are doses readily available all throughout the state.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 162,737

Total Positive – 2,861

Percent Positive – 1.76%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.12%

Patient Hospitalization – 2,007 (-41)

Patients Newly Admitted – 251

Patients in ICU – 453 (-8)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 245 (-5)

Total Discharges – 206,835 (+265)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 32

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,348

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,617

Total vaccine doses administered – 26,637,790

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 50,355

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 363,041

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 83.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 76.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 86.7%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 78.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 70.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 64.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 73.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 66.1%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Thursday, October 21, 2021 Friday, October 22, 2021 Saturday, October 23, 2021 Capital Region 3.66% 3.62% 3.64% Central New York 4.80% 4.27% 4.35% Finger Lakes 4.59% 4.61% 4.51% Long Island 2.34% 2.23% 2.18% Mid-Hudson 2.02% 1.93% 1.95% Mohawk Valley 4.42% 4.10% 4.02% New York City 1.10% 1.07% 1.06% North Country 5.57% 5.20% 4.88% Southern Tier 3.33% 3.22% 3.08% Western New York 4.60% 4.57% 4.46% Statewide 2.20% 2.15% 2.12%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Thursday, October 21, 2021 Friday, October 22, 2021 Saturday, October 23, 2021 Bronx 0.96% 0.92% 0.93% Kings 1.38% 1.34% 1.36% New York 0.75% 0.71% 0.69% Queens 1.05% 1.05% 1.01% Richmond 1.59% 1.53% 1.50%

Yesterday, 2,861 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,510,690. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 31,074 54 Allegany 4,682 21 Broome 24,729 72 Cattaraugus 7,830 13 Cayuga 8,722 20 Chautauqua 12,526 26 Chemung 11,046 25 Chenango 4,733 18 Clinton 6,807 20 Columbia 5,043 6 Cortland 5,401 21 Delaware 3,591 6 Dutchess 35,776 36 Erie 107,130 171 Essex 2,362 15 Franklin 4,352 24 Fulton 6,432 20 Genesee 7,098 16 Greene 4,420 10 Hamilton 439 0 Herkimer 6,875 14 Jefferson 9,003 20 Lewis 3,649 13 Livingston 5,800 20 Madison 6,266 15 Monroe 84,941 157 Montgomery 6,036 14 Nassau 214,930 158 Niagara 24,203 33 NYC 1,093,057 709 Oneida 28,870 48 Onondaga 52,461 106 Ontario 9,436 13 Orange 57,778 66 Orleans 4,401 17 Oswego 11,817 53 Otsego 4,617 11 Putnam 12,541 12 Rensselaer 14,947 45 Rockland 53,278 45 Saratoga 20,485 61 Schenectady 16,899 23 Schoharie 2,328 6 Schuyler 1,554 8 Seneca 2,761 4 St. Lawrence 10,701 37 Steuben 10,273 28 Suffolk 240,469 280 Sullivan 8,526 15 Tioga 5,186 24 Tompkins 6,574 25 Ulster 17,349 22 Warren 5,571 29 Washington 4,684 17 Wayne 8,278 27 Westchester 143,852 76 Wyoming 4,428 10 Yates 1,673 6

Yesterday, 32 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 45,348. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 2 Broome 1 Cattaraugus 2 Chemung 1 Dutchess 1 Erie 3 Jefferson 2 Kings 2 Nassau 1 Oneida 1 Orange 1 Orleans 1 Queens 3 Rensselaer 1 Richmond 1 Saratoga 2 Schoharie 1 St. Lawrence 1 Suffolk 2 Wayne 1 Westchester 2

Yesterday, 11,678 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 14,198 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 761,920 353 Central New York 593,305 253 Finger Lakes 775,170 419 Long Island 1,922,172 955 Mid-Hudson 1,487,785 692 Mohawk Valley 297,965 158 New York City 6,855,691 8,057 North Country 276,237 122 Southern Tier 396,493 215 Western New York 851,567 454 Statewide 14,218,305 11,678

People with complete vaccine series: