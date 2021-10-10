Governor Hochul provides Sunday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday.

“Getting vaccinated is the best thing you can do to keep yourself and your loved ones safe against COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “We recently hit an important milestone of eighty-five percent of adult New Yorkers with their first dose and we get closer to ninety percent every day. The vaccine is safe, effective, and readily available – if you haven’t already, get yours as soon as possible.” 

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 108,006
  • Total Positive – 2,785
  • Percent Positive – 2.58%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.49%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,045 (-75)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 253
  • Patients in ICU – 456 (-6)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 243 (-11)
  • Total Discharges – 203,462
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 34
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,876
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,047
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 25,899,222
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 48,326
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 420,638
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 82.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 74.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 85.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 70.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 63.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 72.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 64.5%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

RegionThursday, October 7, 2021Friday, October 8, 2021Saturday, October 9, 2021
Capital Region3.59%3.61%3.58%
Central New York5.01%5.03%5.14%
Finger Lakes4.30%4.27%4.31%
Long Island2.72%2.71%2.74%
Mid-Hudson2.40%2.43%2.44%
Mohawk Valley5.35%5.35%5.09%
New York City1.36%1.36%1.39%
North Country5.32%5.39%5.43%
Southern Tier3.49%3.61%3.54%
Western New York4.46%4.49%4.49%
Statewide2.45%2.47%2.49%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

Borough in NYCThursday, October 7, 2021Friday, October 8, 2021Saturday, October 9, 2021
Bronx1.17%1.16%1.16%
Kings1.72%1.76%1.81%
New York1.00%0.99%1.01%
Queens1.29%1.27%1.32%
Richmond1.50%1.51%1.46%

Yesterday, 2,785 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,452,403. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany29,89341
Allegany4,36016
Broome23,37238
Cattaraugus7,26218
Cayuga8,37327
Chautauqua12,01537
Chemung10,26352
Chenango4,49116
Clinton6,39610
Columbia4,8855
Cortland5,1669
Delaware3,38214
Dutchess34,94611
Erie103,604155
Essex2,1555
Franklin4,02816
Fulton6,01012
Genesee6,67119
Greene4,2538
Hamilton4261
Herkimer6,44413
Jefferson8,32351
Lewis3,44716
Livingston5,51924
Madison5,87614
Monroe81,834114
Montgomery5,6179
Nassau211,797161
Niagara23,30938
NYC1,078,471708
Oneida27,62868
Onondaga49,878141
Ontario9,03321
Orange56,36465
Orleans4,12435
Oswego10,92185
Otsego4,4075
Putnam12,2445
Rensselaer14,23930
Rockland52,31242
Saratoga19,54951
Schenectady16,08919
Schoharie2,2173
Schuyler1,43513
Seneca2,6572
St. Lawrence9,85325
Steuben9,52739
Suffolk235,484295
Sullivan8,20818
Tioga4,80718
Tompkins6,33520
Ulster16,93311
Warren5,1487
Washington4,3375
Wayne7,67231
Westchester142,69748
Wyoming4,21718
Yates1,5007

Yesterday, 34 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,876. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Allegany1
Broome1
Cayuga1
Chemung1
Clinton1
Erie2
Herkimer1
Kings6
Livingston1
Monroe1
Montgomery1
Nassau3
Oneida1
Ontario1
Queens4
Rensselaer2
Rockland1
Suffolk1
Sullivan1
Tioga1
Wayne1

A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region755,071317
Central New York589,097227
Finger Lakes768,415353
Long Island1,897,747670
Mid-Hudson1,470,581508
Mohawk Valley295,252183
New York City6,745,9529,850
North Country273,737132
Southern Tier393,057183
Western New York843,588590
Statewide14,032,49713,013

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region694,696326
Central New York546,842283
Finger Lakes714,977462
Long Island1,684,7521,570
Mid-Hudson1,306,855966
Mohawk Valley273,431232
New York City5,998,35412,208
North Country247,831167
Southern Tier363,285264
Western New York772,351798
Statewide12,603,37417,276

