Governor Hochul provides Saturday, October 30, coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday.
“The vaccine is the best tool we have to prevent a spike in our numbers like we saw last year,” Governor Hochul said. “Now with booster shots available, it is crucial that New Yorkers continue to do what’s best for their communities and their loved ones. If you haven’t already, please get your vaccine today. It’s safe, effective, free, and readily available.”
Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 199,641
- Total Positive – 3,977
- Percent Positive – 1.99%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.13%
- Patient Hospitalization – 1,864 (-49)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 219
- Patients in ICU – 455 (-14)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 254 (-2)
- Total Discharges – 208,169 (+244)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 32
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,541
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,913
- Total vaccine doses administered – 27,133,175
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 103,348
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 545,740
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 84.2%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 76.5%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 87.4%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 78.6%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 71.4%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 64.8%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 74.1%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 66.5%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Wednesday, October 27, 2021
|Thursday, October 28, 2021
|Friday, October 29, 2021
|Capital Region
|3.65%
|3.58%
|3.75%
|Central New York
|4.28%
|4.14%
|4.32%
|Finger Lakes
|4.38%
|4.49%
|4.45%
|Long Island
|2.13%
|2.08%
|2.10%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.81%
|1.73%
|1.76%
|Mohawk Valley
|4.19%
|4.27%
|4.24%
|New York City
|0.97%
|0.96%
|0.95%
|North Country
|4.75%
|4.85%
|4.88%
|Southern Tier
|3.16%
|3.35%
|3.12%
|Western New York
|4.69%
|5.23%
|5.30%
|Statewide
|2.08%
|2.14%
|2.13%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Wednesday, October 27, 2021
|Thursday, October 28, 2021
|Friday, October 29, 2021
|Bronx
|0.85%
|0.82%
|0.84%
|Kings
|1.13%
|1.13%
|1.09%
|New York
|0.74%
|0.74%
|0.75%
|Queens
|0.93%
|0.90%
|0.89%
|Richmond
|1.48%
|1.56%
|1.49%
Yesterday, 3,977 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,533,557. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|31,574
|89
|Allegany
|4,883
|35
|Broome
|25,238
|72
|Cattaraugus
|8,163
|50
|Cayuga
|8,845
|18
|Chautauqua
|12,772
|44
|Chemung
|11,315
|40
|Chenango
|4,816
|11
|Clinton
|6,994
|32
|Columbia
|5,118
|13
|Cortland
|5,520
|22
|Delaware
|3,671
|9
|Dutchess
|36,019
|36
|Erie
|109,071
|337
|Essex
|2,448
|15
|Franklin
|4,462
|14
|Fulton
|6,634
|37
|Genesee
|7,311
|35
|Greene
|4,492
|9
|Hamilton
|457
|13
|Herkimer
|7,055
|27
|Jefferson
|9,356
|59
|Lewis
|3,717
|13
|Livingston
|5,935
|17
|Madison
|6,418
|28
|Monroe
|86,230
|237
|Montgomery
|6,211
|27
|Nassau
|216,060
|197
|Niagara
|24,695
|91
|NYC
|1,097,898
|834
|Oneida
|29,334
|112
|Onondaga
|53,532
|153
|Ontario
|9,627
|29
|Orange
|58,280
|131
|Orleans
|4,534
|30
|Oswego
|12,172
|64
|Otsego
|4,717
|15
|Putnam
|12,632
|12
|Rensselaer
|15,274
|61
|Rockland
|53,632
|61
|Saratoga
|20,934
|92
|Schenectady
|17,259
|51
|Schoharie
|2,379
|11
|Schuyler
|1,597
|6
|Seneca
|2,801
|11
|St. Lawrence
|11,026
|53
|Steuben
|10,530
|32
|Suffolk
|242,050
|283
|Sullivan
|8,649
|15
|Tioga
|5,346
|36
|Tompkins
|6,662
|13
|Ulster
|17,530
|31
|Warren
|5,768
|38
|Washington
|4,864
|30
|Wayne
|8,506
|36
|Westchester
|144,343
|91
|Wyoming
|4,488
|10
|Yates
|1,713
|9
Yesterday, 32 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 45,541. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Erie
|4
|Herkimer
|2
|Jefferson
|1
|Kings
|2
|Madison
|2
|Monroe
|2
|Nassau
|3
|Oneida
|1
|Oswego
|2
|Queens
|2
|Richmond
|1
|Suffolk
|6
|Ulster
|1
|Westchester
|1
Yesterday, 22,999 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 18,832 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
People with at least one vaccine dose:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|765,912
|861
|Central New York
|595,482
|395
|Finger Lakes
|779,409
|912
|Long Island
|1,937,880
|2,959
|Mid-Hudson
|1,499,067
|2,410
|Mohawk Valley
|299,432
|254
|New York City
|6,917,645
|13,584
|North Country
|277,553
|247
|Southern Tier
|398,847
|492
|Western New York
|856,379
|885
|Statewide
|14,327,606
|22,999
People with complete vaccine series:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|705,315
|760
|Central New York
|554,170
|383
|Finger Lakes
|728,483
|765
|Long Island
|1,731,830
|2,694
|Mid-Hudson
|1,335,095
|1,720
|Mohawk Valley
|278,318
|267
|New York City
|6,201,131
|10,577
|North Country
|251,808
|181
|Southern Tier
|369,064
|417
|Western New York
|789,913
|1,068
|Statewide
|12,945,127
|18,832