Governor Hochul provides Saturday, October 30, coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday.

“The vaccine is the best tool we have to prevent a spike in our numbers like we saw last year,” Governor Hochul said. “Now with booster shots available, it is crucial that New Yorkers continue to do what’s best for their communities and their loved ones. If you haven’t already, please get your vaccine today. It’s safe, effective, free, and readily available.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 199,641
  • Total Positive – 3,977
  • Percent Positive – 1.99%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.13%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,864 (-49)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 219
  • Patients in ICU – 455 (-14)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 254 (-2)
  • Total Discharges – 208,169 (+244)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 32
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,541
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,913
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 27,133,175
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 103,348
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 545,740
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 84.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 76.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 87.4%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 78.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 71.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 64.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 74.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 66.5%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

RegionWednesday, October 27, 2021Thursday, October 28, 2021Friday, October 29, 2021
Capital Region3.65%3.58%3.75%
Central New York4.28%4.14%4.32%
Finger Lakes4.38%4.49%4.45%
Long Island2.13%2.08%2.10%
Mid-Hudson1.81%1.73%1.76%
Mohawk Valley4.19%4.27%4.24%
New York City0.97%0.96%0.95%
North Country4.75%4.85%4.88%
Southern Tier3.16%3.35%3.12%
Western New York4.69%5.23%5.30%
Statewide2.08%2.14%2.13%


Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

Borough in NYCWednesday, October 27, 2021Thursday, October 28, 2021Friday, October 29, 2021
Bronx0.85%0.82%0.84%
Kings1.13%1.13%1.09%
New York0.74%0.74%0.75%
Queens0.93%0.90%0.89%
Richmond1.48%1.56%1.49%

Yesterday, 3,977 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,533,557. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany31,57489
Allegany4,88335
Broome25,23872
Cattaraugus8,16350
Cayuga8,84518
Chautauqua12,77244
Chemung11,31540
Chenango4,81611
Clinton6,99432
Columbia5,11813
Cortland5,52022
Delaware3,6719
Dutchess36,01936
Erie109,071337
Essex2,44815
Franklin4,46214
Fulton6,63437
Genesee7,31135
Greene4,4929
Hamilton45713
Herkimer7,05527
Jefferson9,35659
Lewis3,71713
Livingston5,93517
Madison6,41828
Monroe86,230237
Montgomery6,21127
Nassau216,060197
Niagara24,69591
NYC1,097,898834
Oneida29,334112
Onondaga53,532153
Ontario9,62729
Orange58,280131
Orleans4,53430
Oswego12,17264
Otsego4,71715
Putnam12,63212
Rensselaer15,27461
Rockland53,63261
Saratoga20,93492
Schenectady17,25951
Schoharie2,37911
Schuyler1,5976
Seneca2,80111
St. Lawrence11,02653
Steuben10,53032
Suffolk242,050283
Sullivan8,64915
Tioga5,34636
Tompkins6,66213
Ulster17,53031
Warren5,76838
Washington4,86430
Wayne8,50636
Westchester144,34391
Wyoming4,48810
Yates1,7139

Yesterday, 32 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 45,541. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: 

CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Cattaraugus1
Erie4
Herkimer2
Jefferson1
Kings2
Madison2
Monroe2
Nassau3
Oneida1
Oswego2
Queens2
Richmond1
Suffolk6
Ulster1
Westchester1

Yesterday, 22,999 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 18,832 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region765,912861
Central New York595,482395
Finger Lakes779,409912
Long Island1,937,8802,959
Mid-Hudson1,499,0672,410
Mohawk Valley299,432254
New York City6,917,64513,584
North Country277,553247
Southern Tier398,847492
Western New York856,379885
Statewide14,327,60622,999

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region705,315760
Central New York554,170383
Finger Lakes728,483765
Long Island1,731,8302,694
Mid-Hudson1,335,0951,720
Mohawk Valley278,318267
New York City6,201,13110,577
North Country251,808181
Southern Tier369,064417
Western New York789,9131,068
Statewide12,945,12718,832

